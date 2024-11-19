Chennai-based Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) said on Tuesday that a Division Bench of the Madras High Court on September 18, 2024, directed the status quo to be maintained in its favour regarding the use of the “Massey Ferguson” brand.

“The Court acknowledged TAFE’s association with the brand for over six decades and stated that issues of ownership and other related matters would be addressed by a Single Judge of the Madras High Court, where the case is currently under consideration, TAFE said in a statement.

The ruling extends the status quo initially granted to TAFE in April 2024 and is the latest in a series of judicial orders protecting TAFE’s rights to the Massey Ferguson brand, TAFE added.

However, AGCO Corporation, a US -based agricultural equipment manufacturer, also issued a statement on the Court order. AGCO claimed that the Madras High Court had overturned an interim injunction in the trademark dispute with TAFE.

According to AGCO, the Court held that the injunction was unjustified and confirmed AGCO’s position as the rightful owner of the Massey Ferguson trademarks in India.

TAFE, which is the largest shareholder in AGCO, has been embroiled in a legal dispute with the American company. In September 2024, AGCO announced the termination of its agreements with TAFE, including the brand license for Massey Ferguson. This move followed a similar termination attempt by AGCO in April 2024, which TAFE challenged in court, securing interim relief.

TAFE subsequently filed a contempt petition against AGCO, arguing that the termination notice violated the court’s earlier protective orders and was executed without proper notice.

The dispute continues, with the Single Judge of the Madras High Court expected to rule on the core issues of ownership and licensing rights.

