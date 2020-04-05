TAFE comes to the rescue of Covid-19 hit farming community with free tractor rental scheme

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
Leading tractor maker TAFE has come out with a scheme to help small and marginal farmers hit by the Covid-19 lockdown use its tractors and farm implements rent free.
The rent free scheme through TAFE’s JFarm Services platform is available in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh as of now. As part of its CSR initiative, TAFE has brought together more than 18,000 Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors and over 60,000 implements which the farmers can use free of cost. The facility is open for three months from April 1.
The renters hiring out Massey Ferguson, Eicher Tractors and implements will be paid directly by the company.
TAFE has sought administrative support from the States for this scheme to ensure small and marginal farmers are able to avail the offer in a timely manner.
“This unprecedented crisis, which we never had, has disrupted the whole system. We had a good monsoon and have enough water in reservoirs across the country. So we were expecting really good rabi crops. Farmers are also expecting a good income from these crops. With that, they will plan their next crops and other things. So, all these are going to happen over the next three months,” Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TAFE said.
“But Covid-19 poses a big threat to the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers. Though we are doing many things to support farmers, we have launched this scheme for the farmers to tide over the crisis during these three months. We would like to thank all the three States who have come forward to support this move,” she added.
In Tamil Nadu, the company is making available 4,400 tractors and 10,500 implements and these will be available across 30 districts. In Rajasthan, the company will offer 11,000 tractors and 50,000 implements across 20 districts, while in Uttar Pradesh more than 3,000 tractors have been assembled for this scheme.
Top agriculture officials of Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan governments said in statements they were happy to partner with TAFE as the scheme will be of immense help to the farming community during the Rabi season.
Farmers can book their orders on their requirements on JFarm Services’ mobile app or toll-free helpline 1800-4200-100. Field officers and dealers can also be contacted.
