Indian tractor giant Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) has secured an interim injunction from the Madras High Court in its ongoing legal battle with US-based AGCO’s subsidiary, Massey Ferguson Corporation, over the ownership and use of the Massey Ferguson brand in India.

TAFE filed a civil suit asserting that the Massey Ferguson trademarks are distinctive to its products in India and claiming exclusive brand ownership within the country.

As part of the legal proceedings, TAFE sought a declaration affirming its rights to the Massey Ferguson brand/trademarks in India and requested interim relief to prevent AGCO or its representatives from interfering with TAFE’s exclusive use of the trademarks.

The company also sought to restrain AGCO from representing itself as the rightful owner or holder of any rights related to the Massey Ferguson brand in India while the case is being resolved, according to a statement by TAFE.

“On Thursday, after hearing detailed arguments from both sides, the Madras High Court granted TAFE’s request for interim injunctive relief, protecting its claimed rights over the Massey Ferguson brand during the ongoing litigation. Further details of the court’s ruling are awaited.

Also read: Bharat Forge signs definitive agreement to acquire AAM India Manufacturing Corporation Pvt Ltd