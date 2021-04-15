TagZ Foods raises $500,000 in a pre-Series A funding

Bengaluru-based snacks brand TagZ Foods has raised $500,000 in a pre-Series A funding, led by Venture Catalysts, an integrated incubator and early stage investor. The company will use the funds to improve its distribution and production capacity to other cities in the country.

The round also saw participation from Dharamveer Chouhan (Co-founder, Zostel), Dhruv Toshniwal (Co-founder, The Pant Project) and Loy Halder (Managing Director, Goldman Sachs) among others.

Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and Managing Director at Venture Catalysts said: “There is currently a major tech-led transformation afoot in the Indian snack food industry. TagZ Foods is at the forefront of this disruption with its innovative manufacturing processes and specialised foodtech”.

TagZ Foods, founded in 2019 by Anish Basu Roy and Sagar Bhalotia, has served more than 2.5 lakh consumers since launch.