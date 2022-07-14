Takehiko Matsushita is MD of Toshiba JSW Power Systems

Toshiba JSW Power Systems Private Ltd (TJPS), a joint venture between Japan’s Toshiba Group (Toshiba) and India’s JSW Group (JSW), has announced the appointment of Takehiko Matsushita as its new Managing Director.

A graduate from Nihon University with a degree of Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering, Matsushita joined Toshiba Group in 1994 and largely focused on the thermal power business during his 28 years of association with the group, according to a statement.

“With my global experience in the thermal power sector, I will lead TJPS to contribute to India’s increasing energy demand and also keep in mind environmental considerations. At TJPS, we are also considering expanding our business coverage to the renewable energy sector, and maximising our skill and experiences in the nuclear business,” said Matsushita.

TJPS was established in Chennai in 2011 as the manufacturing base and export hub of supercritical steam turbines & generators (STGs). The Chennai unit houses modern machine tools and facilities for heat treatment, testing, high-speed balancing, and inspection. And the use of the facility will now extend to other industries for manufacturing high-precision equipment in India with Japanese quality assurance, the statement added.