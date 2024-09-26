TakeMe2Space, an indigenous nano-satellite development company, and Azista Aerospace, a Satellite development and manufacturing company, have announced the establishment of India’s first PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) Experience Centre in Ahmedabad.

This strategic partnership aims to democratise access to space by providing comprehensive resources, services, and expertise to academia, researchers, and space start-ups leveraging ISRO’s affordable and reliable POEM platform, stated an official release. The POEM Experience Centre,will be a state-of-the-art facility equipped with cutting-edge testing equipment, such as an EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) chamber. This centre will enable participants to build, test, and qualify their payloads for POEM missions with unparalleled ease and efficiency.

POEM Experience Centre

The POEM Experience Centre is expected to commence operations in October 2024 . TakeMe2Space and Azista will also provide extensive training and support to users, empowering them to make the most of this groundbreaking facility.

Ronak Kumar Samantray, Founder and CEO of TakeMe2Space, said, “The synergy between Azista and TakeMe2Space is truly remarkable. By combining our expertise and resources, we are creating an ecosystem that will empower space enthusiasts, researchers, and entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into reality. The POEM Experience Centre is not just a facility; it’s a launchpad for innovation and discovery.”

M Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director of Azista BST Aerospace said “Azista’s facilities in Ahmedabad and Takeme2space’s POEM emulator enable budding space entrepreneurs and university students to qualify their payloads for POEM missions in quick time. With all the ISRO qualified test facilities under a single roof, the experts at Azista will be able to support qualification of multiple payloads in parallel”.

As part of this collaboration, Azista will serve as the production partner for TakeMe2Space, leveraging its ISRO-approved space-grade manufacturing facilities to produce critical nano-satellite subsystems. This strategic alliance ensures that the subsystems meet the highest quality standards while remaining cost-effective, making space technology more accessible to a wider audience.