TAL delivers 25,000th floor beam for B787 to Boeing

Tata group company, TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd (TAL), said on Tuesday it has delivered to Boeing its 25,000th floor beam, a key component in the manufacture of a Boeing 787 plane, from its Nagpur facility for all variants of the wide-body plane.
The US aircraft major had awarded TAL the first contract to manufacture the Advanced Composite Floor Beam (ACFB) for the Dreamliner (B787) family of planes in 2011. TAL shipped the first set of floor beams in 2014.
“The delivery of the 25,000th floor beam for the Dreamliner marks a special milestone for Boeing’s partnership with TAL,” said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India.
TAL Manufacturing Solutions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Advanced Systems. From its facility in Mihan-SEZ, Nagpur, TAL delivers complex aerospace components to leading commercial aircraft programmes.
MIHAN (Multi-Model International Passenger and Cargo Hub Airport at Nagpur) is a Maharashtra government project for the development of the existing domestic airport in Nagpur as an international passenger and cargo hub airport, and a multi-product special economic zone (SEZ) situated near the airport.
Boeing’s broader and continued investments in India are not only towards Make in India but span technology, hi-tech innovation, production capacity, as well as skilling centres for aerospace manufacturing,” added Gupte.
We have ramped up production from four ship sets to 11 ship sets a month,” said Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Advanced Systems.
Boeing’s sourcing from India now stands at $1 billion, with over 160 existing industrial partners, the company said.
