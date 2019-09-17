Talcher Fertilizer awards coal gasification contract to China’s Wuhuan Engineering

Talcher Fertilizers Limited (TFL) has awarded a lump sum term key contract to Wuhuan Engineering Company Limited, China. The deal is for implementing the coal gasification and ammonia/urea packages of TFL.

This contract has been awarded to augment the domestic urea capacity and revive closed fertiliser units of Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL).

TFL is a joint venture company of nominated public sector undertakings namely Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertiliser, Coal India, FCIL and GAIL.

“With an estimated investment of ₹ 13,277 crores, the project shall produce 1.27 million tonnes per annum of Neem coated Urea through the gasification of a mixed feedstock comprising of high ash Indian coal and pet coke,” a GAIL statement said.

TFL has been allotted northern part of North Arkhapal mine as captive one for meeting its coal requirements. The pet coke will be sourced from Paradip refinery of IOCL. The likely commissioning of this project is around the third quarter of 2023, the statement added.