Tally Solutions plans to hire 500 employees in the next three years in a bid to revamp its talent strategy to meet the product and business roadmap.

Of the new hires, 60 per cent will be in the engineering and tech teams and the rest of the talent will be hired across sales, marketing, finance, human resources, and other functions. The company currently has close to 1,000 people working across departments and roles and assisting small and medium businesses in simplifying their lives.

As the company aims to reach out to several million SMEs in the next 3-4 years, the current talent-hiring plan will assist in the business growth strategy. Near future road map will see significant updates on the product TallyPrime, a solution addressing the need for financial data sharing ecosystem compliance updates to assist businesses across the country, said the company.

Nupur Goenka, Executive Director, Tally Solutions, said, “We are continuously learning and working towards creating a great organisation where people can find purpose, courage, curiosity, and creative freedom. To do this well, we have also learned to periodically reassess decisions we have taken and question whether there is room for drastic improvement. It’s important to build great environments that allow great teams to create even greater impact, and this will continue to be our key focus as we set out to achieve much more.”

Apart from ramping up the team, the company is also investing in building a culture that nurtures talent and ensures a healthy work-life balance. Tally has recently rolled out an array of new policies including vacation allowance to encourage employees to take time off, four-week paternity leave, paid period leave, separation bonus, pet bereavement leave, loyalty payoffs, sabbaticals for up to 2 years, several mental wellness initiatives, etc. to enable an employee-centric environment, said the company.

