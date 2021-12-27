Companies

partnership

Tally ties up with Amazon Web Services

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 27, 2021

This will enable all TallyPrime users to run their entire business application remotely anytime, anywhere, it says

TallyPrime, the flagship offering from business management software provider Tally Solutions, will now be available on Amazon Web Services (AWS), a global cloud solutions platform.

“This will enable all TallyPrime users to run their entire business application remotely anytime, anywhere,” a Tally statement has said.

“Over the past few years, more so since the pandemic has hit, many small and medium enterprises have sought solutions to help them operate their businesses through remote technologies to enable anytime anywhere access of business-critical functions and data,” it said.

“The collaboration between Tally Solutions and AWS aims to provide entrepreneurs and their teams access to TallyPrime anytime on any network, using laptops, desktops, or mobile devices and help do business on the move,” it stated.

Published on December 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like