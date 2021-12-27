Tally ties up with Amazon Web Services

TallyPrime, the flagship offering from business management software provider Tally Solutions, will now be available on Amazon Web Services (AWS), a global cloud solutions platform.

“This will enable all TallyPrime users to run their entire business application remotely anytime, anywhere,” a Tally statement has said.

“Over the past few years, more so since the pandemic has hit, many small and medium enterprises have sought solutions to help them operate their businesses through remote technologies to enable anytime anywhere access of business-critical functions and data,” it said.

“The collaboration between Tally Solutions and AWS aims to provide entrepreneurs and their teams access to TallyPrime anytime on any network, using laptops, desktops, or mobile devices and help do business on the move,” it stated.