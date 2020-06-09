Tamara Leisure Experiences launches No-Cost EMI offer

Gearing up for the hospitality industry’s phased reopening from June 8, Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt. Ltd has announced ‘No-Cost EMI’ offer to welcome guests to its properties.

The offer allows guests to buy a holiday package at any Tamara property from selected banks and credit cards for a tenure of six months with no additional interest. Under this special offer, guests can enjoy holiday experiences immediately and pay for them over the next 6 months.

“As always, our commitment is to provide personalised, nature-based, authentic leisure experiences without any compromises on the safety and well-being of our guests. In the post-Covid world, the challenges are many but we want to ensure that our patrons are assured that their wellbeing is our topmost priority”,said Shruti Shibulal, CEO, Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt. Ltd, in a statement.

“As we open our doors after a long gap, we have introduced the No-Cost EMI offer, a one-of-its-kind initiative for our patrons. We want to return to providing the best of service and value to our guests during these challenging times,” she said.

Assuring safety at all its properties for its patrons, Tamara has also launched the “Rakshā Initiative” - a step-by-step guide on health and hygiene protocol at all their resorts and hotels. For the wellbeing of its patrons, the group has also launched a special Immunity Package that offers a holistic wellness experience, including Ayurvedic treatments, daily consultations with doctors, complimentary yoga sessions, healthy diet plans, and daily spa treatments as prescribed by an in-house physician.

Shruti further added, “We have also put in place an emergency protocol in the event of symptoms of illness arising for any guest or associate.” All Tamara hotel and resort employees have been given the handbook, which charts out all guidelines. Each associate has been thoroughly trained and equipped to ensure the safety of every individual at the properties. These measures are in addition to the statutory regulations of the respective destinations.

Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt. Ltd. is a private hospitality brand based out of Bengaluru, with properties across South India and Germany, aiming to expand, own and manage 1000 keys globally by 2025.