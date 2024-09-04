Sources in the know told businessline that over time, Tamil Nadu has ended up building a lot of needless LT lines, because LT is cheaper than HT.

Tamil Nadu’s electricity utility, Tangedco, wants to convert low tension (LT) lines in its transmission system to high tension (HT), to bring down transmission losses.

Usually, HT is used for long distance transmission and is of high voltage (11kV and above), whereas LT (220V) is for shorter distances, such as delivering power to households.

The Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses in Tamil Nadu’s grid is about 11.6 per cent, which is among the lowest in the country. Yet, the State wants to bring down the losses to under 10 per cent. Every percentage point reduction in AT&C losses corresponds to a gain of ₹800 crore.

Tangedco believes that converting LT lines into HT, wherever possible, is one good way of reducing AT&C losses. It began doing so a few months ago, and has so far converted 500 km of LT into HT. But that isn’t the least comparable with the potential for conversion. Tangedco reckons that it could do about 3,000-4000 km every year for the next ten years. This would cost about ₹10,000 crore.

Questions over pumped storage

Meanwhile, the Chairman and Managing Director of Tangedco, Rajesh Lakhoni, has expressed his concerns over pumped storage plants (PSP).

In a conversation with Kapil Bansal, Partner, EY, at an Energy Transition Summit & Exposition, organised here by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday, Lakhoni expressed fears that the PSP plants might turn out to be “white elephants”.

This, he said, is because the PSP plants, which are expensive to build, have a fixed tariff for providing energy storage services over the entire life of the plant, which could extend up to even 40 years. In contrast, batteries last about 7 years.

At a time when battery costs are coming down fast, should one get locked for long term into PSP? If the cost of storing power in a PSP plant is about ₹4 but battery prices fall to such levels as to make battery storage cost only about, say, ₹2, then PSPs become a lost economic opportunity.

However, Lakhoni, stressed that he was only expressing a thought; Tangedco would not stop PSP projects.

The state government has previously said that it intends to develop PSPs. In his budget speech of February 19, 2024, Thangam Thenarasu, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, Government of Tamil Nadu, said that the state had identified 12 locations for setting up PSPs worth 11,500 MW, on public-private partnership mode, with a total investment of ₹60,000 crore.

