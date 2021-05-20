Tanla Platforms posts ₹102-cr profit in Q4

Tanla Platforms Limited, a CPaaS (communication platform as a service) player, posted a net profit of ₹102.54 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, against a loss of ₹89.12 crore in the same period last year.

The Hyderabad-based firm posted higher revenue of ₹648.56 crore against ₹522 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

The board announced a final dividend of ₹1 each on a share of ₹1 for 2020-21.

For the full year, the firm posted a net profit of ₹356.14 crore against a loss of ₹211 crore in 2019-20. It registered revenue of ₹2,341.47 crore (₹1,943 crore).

“For the year, Tanla would have returned ₹193.27 crore to shareholders through a combination of share buyback, interim dividend, proposed final dividend and applicable taxes,” Uday Reddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tanla Platforms, said.

“We delivered another fantastic quarter to cap a record breaking 2020-21 across all key parameters, with over ₹2,300 crore in full year revenue,” he said.

“Tanla and all its subsidiaries continue to remain debt free with surplus cash reserves,” he said.

Trubloq, the blockchain-based platform built to enforce the TRAI regulation, added 5,374 enterprises to the platform in the fourth quarter, taking the total to 33,710 in 2020-21.

Trubloq has scrubbed 158 billion transactions since its commercial launch in September last year.

Covid help to staff

The firm set up a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot helpline for all employees and established Tanla Aid to help employees with medical and financial support.

Besides allowing the staff to work from home, the firm announced a 30-day leave to employees who were down with Covid. “Employees can also avail a five-day leave as caregivers to assist family members recover from the pandemic,” he said.