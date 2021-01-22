Tanla ties up with Microsoft to launch blockchain-enabled CPaaS platform

Tanla Platforms Limited has partnered with Microsoft to launch ‘Wisely,’ a blockchain-enabled communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) to offer secure and trusted communication experiences.

The platform is built on Microsoft Azure. Tanla and Microsoft will be co-sell partners for the platform.

“The Wisely network takes advantage of Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Databricks as well as Azure PostgresSQL Database and other Azure services,” said Microsoft in an official release.

Enterprises can access the communication network through a single API (Application Programming Interface) and enabled with edge-to-edge encryption.

Quality of services

It also leverages insights powered by AI and machine learning to “help enterprises improve quality of service and reduce costs.”

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, “The Wisely platform uses open source technologies that work seamlessly with Azure. With blockchain, Wisely creates transparency and provides a single source of truth to all stakeholders for every transaction on the platform. Wisely encrypts customer data in a secure end-to-end network between enterprises and telecom providers. We are happy to also welcome Tanla as one of our co-sell partners.”

The Wisely Marketplace enables enterprises to discover suppliers and service providers globally.