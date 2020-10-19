Tanuj Choudhry becomes co-founder and COO of HomeLane

Tech-based home interiors start-up HomeLane, announced the elevation of Tanuj Choudhry to co-founder and COO. In his new role, Tanuj will be responsible for managing HomeLane’s overall business operations and driving the start-up’s long term growth strategy.

The announcement was made by Srikanth Iyer, co-founder and CEO of HomeLane, in an internal email to employees.

“Tanuj has been instrumental in building HomeLane into what it is today. Our revenues have grown five-fold in the last four years and he deserves most of the credit for that. As we double-down on profitability without losing sight of growth, Tanuj's experience as a leader and organization builder will be critical. I am extremely pleased to have him as a co-founder” said Srikanth.

Tanuj joined HomeLane in 2015 as Vice President - Growth, and led HomeLane’s Franchise model and Design Partner program to help scale the business while remaining asset-light. He also helped build HomeLane’s Product and Tech function. In 2016, he transitioned to the role of Chief Business Officer in which he was responsible for marketing and sales, last mile delivery and category. Now, as HomeLane’s Chief Operating Officer, he will be additionally responsible for taking HomeLane to profitability by end of this fiscal, and growing the business thereon.

Established in 2014, HomeLane provides end-to-end interior services in a personalized way. Through technological interventions, tech-empowered designers and project managers, the company has over 15,000 customers across the country. The company undertakes strict safety and sanitation protocols to ensure a hygienic, safe and responsible design and execution process allowing its customers a safe interiors experience. HomeLane currently services 10+ cities through 19 experience centres.