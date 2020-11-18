Tarun Katial resigns as chief executive of ZEE5

Trifo Max: Versatile, well-priced Robo-Cleaner
Tarun Katial has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of ZEE5, the over-the-top platform of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. Amit Goenka, who is the President of digital businesses and platforms, will lead the ZEE5 team along with other digital platforms, the company said on Wednesday.
“We wish to confirm that Tarun Katial has tendered his resignation, as CEO, ZEE5 India. We thank him for his valuable contribution towards the growth of ZEE5. Under his able leadership, in a very short span of time, ZEE5 has emerged as India’s largest ConTech brand, delivering seamless, superlative content across different consumer touch-points, backed with cutting edge technology. We wish Tarun the best in all his future endeavours,” a company spokesperson said.
“In line with our recently announced strategic restructuring of the organisation, Amit Goenka as the President - Digital Businesses & Platforms will continue to lead team ZEE5, along with other digital platforms,” the spokesperson added.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises had announced last month a restructuring of the organisation which included bringing together all of its digital assets under a single umbrella, an integrated content team, combining the different parts of its movies business into a single integrated platform and the creation of an integrated revenue and monetisation team. This restructuring was done in a bid to capture the “emerging opportunities” in content consumption across genres in India and South Asia, the company had stated.
Tarun Katial was appointed the CEO of ZEE5 in May 2018, though he has been with the company since 2016. An MBA-graduate Tarun began his career with Saatchi & Saatchi, Enterprise Nexus Lowe and Ogilvy & Mather. Pursuant to this, he moved to Star Network and become the Head of Content and Communications across the network in India before moving to Sony Entertainment Television as Business Head. Prior to joining ZEE5, Tarun was the fFounder COO-CEO at BIG FM.
