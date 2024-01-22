Tarun Khulbe has been elevated as the Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director of Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL).
In a meeting held last week, the Board gave its nod to this decision aimed at putting in place a professionally managed and unified organisation structure, the company said in a statement.
Khulbe served as the Whole Time Director of the company since May 2018. He will continue to be a Whole Time Director apart from being the CEO.
He had played a pivotal role in the operational turnaround of JSL’s Jajpur facility, which was important in inducing company’s financial turnaround later, JSL said added in its statement.