Tata 1mg-backed 5C Network, a digital diagnostic delivery platform, has launched a diagnostics-on-demand platform called Prodigi PASS.

Through this, the company aims to provide patients with the convenience of scheduling their diagnostic appointments online through their preferred aggregation platforms, such as Tata 1mg, the company said in a release.

With 90 per cent of patients undergoing diagnostic scans without prior appointments, the selection process for diagnostic centers rarely prioritises quality, resulting in subpar experiences.

The service will start with Bengaluru, with over 50 diagnostic centers across the city. It is soon to be expanded to other major cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

5C Network aims to connect over 500 diagnostic centers and hospitals nationwide with patient aggregator platforms in the next three months, with TATA 1mg and Even serving as the primary aggregation partners for this service.

Focus on patient satisfaction, convenience

By offering a seamless patient experience and facilitating access to high-quality diagnostic services, 5C Network aims to become the go-to platform for individuals seeking reliable diagnostic delivery solutions.

“The service addresses a critical issue in India, where less than 20 per cent of hospitals have CT or MRI machines, leaving a significant gap. To tackle this challenge, we will foster a collaborative network among diagnostic establishments. By linking these centres with patients, the platform simplifies the identification of the most suitable diagnostic facility and ensures prompt completion of scans, ultimately enhancing overall efficiency and improving the patient experience,” said Kalyan Sivasailam, CEO of 5C Network.

In addition to its user experience, it provides financial transparency allowing patients to discover prices for different diagnostic services. Furthermore, it allows patients with all major insurance plans to access necessary diagnostic services easily.