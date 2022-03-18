Tata 1mg makes a strategic investment in diagnostic platform 5C Network 

Online pharmacy major Tata 1mg has made a strategic investment in digital diagnostic platform 5C Network.

Other angel investors such as Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO at Nephroplus. Om Manchanda, Managing Director at Lal Pathlabs, and Viren Prasad Shetty, COO at Narayana Health, also participated in this round. Started in 2016 by Kalyan Sivasailam and Syed Ahmed, 5C reported over 1.5 million scans in 2021 from diagnostic centers in 334 cities across India.

Kalyan Sivasailam, CEO, and co-founder, 5C Network, said, “Through our proprietary AI-powered reporting platform, 5C has the ability to report even complex radiology cases in less than 60 minutes and has helped deliver over 3.5 million diagnoses to patients in 27 states. We are delighted to partner with the Tata 1mg team and some of India’s leading healthcare angels, who vibe with our vision. The opportunity for scale and impact is massive and we couldn’t have found better partners to work with us on this.”

“What impressed us the most was 5C’s reach across India and focus on systematic service delivery that has benefited millions of patients across India. We are delighted to partner with them and support them in their vision to improve healthcare outcomes using technology, which very closely resonates with our own values and raison-d’etre,” said Prashant Tandon, Co-founder and CEO of 1mg.

5C Network is a digital platform that enables the storing, sharing and interpreting of radiology images across India. 5C helps hospitals and diagnostic centres maximise the ROI on their radiology machines by making specialists available 24x7.