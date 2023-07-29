Digital health platform Tata 1mg Labs is launching a campaign to raise awareness on anaemia in the country. And as a tribute to JRD Tata, they will conduct 10,000 free anaemia tests for women and children, a note from the company said.

Every year, on the occasion of JRD Tata’s birth anniversary, Tata Group companies come together to celebrate his legacy, they said, explaining the anaemia initiative.

Anaemia, a condition characterised by low haemoglobin levels, and caused largely by iron deficiency, poses a health challenge, leading to chronic weakness and fatigue. In India, about 57 per cent of women between 15 and 49 years are anaemic, forming a substantial proportion of the global anaemia-affected population, the note said.. Another contributing factor is also the lack of visibility of anaemia, especially among females.

The Tata 1mg Labs anaemia screening campaign aims to build awareness about timely testing by conducting 10,000 free tests for women and children residing in underprivileged areas. The initiative will focus on early detection and timely medical intervention to combat anaemia’s detrimental effects on affected patients, the note said..

The online platform will work with multiple non-governmental organisations to take this campaign forward. Through these partnerships, the anaemia screening tests will be conducted at camps held over the next two quarters across multiple cities.

