Tata Advanced System’s arm setting up defence facility in Hyderabad

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Nova Integrated Systems Ltd (NISL), a subsidiary of Tata Advanced Systems, today held the ground-breaking ceremony for a Defence Electronics Manufacturing facility near Hyderabad.
The facility, coming up at the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (TSIIC)-Industrial Park near Hyderabad, will serve as a hub for the design, development and production of Command Posts, Combat Management Systems, Radars and Electro-Optic products, for DRDO and the Indian Armed Forces.
Phase 1 of the project is scheduled to be completed in six-eight months.
Speaking on the occasion, K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Industries & Commerce, said Tata Advanced Systems had made significant investments in the aerospace sector over the past 10 years at Hyderabad by bringing in global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as like Sirkosky, Lockheed Martin, Boeing and GE.
He welcomed the expansion of the company’s defence business in Hyderabad and its employment potential.
Sukaran Singh, CEO & MD of Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) in a statement said, “The setting up of the advanced defence design and development infrastructure is an important milestone for TASL. This reaffirms our commitment towards developing defence technology, creating jobs and enhancing capabilities in this sector.”
Nova Integrated Systems offers customised defence electronic system solutions to the Indian Armed Forces, DRDO, international OEMs and system integrators.
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
Many factors - pricing mechanism, currency movements and taxes - queer the pitch
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
