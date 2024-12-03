Tata AutoComp Systems (TaCo), a leading automotive components conglomerate catering to Indian and global OEMs, has announced the appointment of Manoj Kolhatkar as its new Managing Director and CEO.

Kolhatkar brings over two decades of experience within the group, having served in various capacities at Tata Motors and TaCo. He transitions to this role from the Anand Group, where he spent the last 13 years as Managing Director of Gabriel India and later as Group Co-COO. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in overseeing critical corporate functions and driving multiple joint ventures, further strengthening his expertise in the automotive sector.

Commenting on the appointment,Arvind Goel, Chairman, TaCo, said, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Manoj Kolhatkar to the TaCo family. His extensive industry knowledge, visionary leadership and track record of driving transformative growth align perfectly with TaCo’s mission to innovate and excel. As we navigate an exciting phase of expansion and diversification, his strategic acumen and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly propel us to new heights.”

Kolhatkar said, “I am deeply privileged to join TaCoas Managing Director and CEO. TaCo has established itself as a trailblazer in the automotive industry, and I am excited to lead the organisation in its next phase of innovation and global expansion”.

He added, “ Together with our talented team and valued partners, we will strive to deliver transformative solutions, strengthen our foothold in diversified industries, and create sustainable value for all our stakeholders. I am committed to upholding TaCo’s legacy of excellence while shaping a future of growth and opportunity.”

