Tata Boeing Aerospace Ltd (TBAL) has shipped the first vertical fin structure for the Boeing 737 aircraft from its modern facility in Hyderabad. The vertical fin will be delivered to the Boeing manufacturing facility in Renton, WA, for integration into the final Boeing 737 aircraft.

“The speed and quality with which the first vertical fin has been manufactured is a testament to TBAL’s skilled workforce, engineering talent, and world-class manufacturing prowess,’‘ Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India, said in a release.

“Successful shipment of the first vertical fin structure for the Boeing 737 aircraft is a result of the hard work and seamless collaboration by the teams at TBAL. This positions TBAL and India as an important manufacturing base in Boeing’s operations,’‘ Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), said.

In 2021, TBAL added a new production line to manufacture complex vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes. The expansion marked a significant milestone for the joint venture. It also created additional employment opportunities, while enabling skill development.

What is vertical fin

A vertical fin is a vertical stabilising surface mounted on the tail of an aircraft, providing stability and control in yaw, or the movement of the aircraft from side to side, preventing side-slip, and maintaining a straight and level flight.

The new production line utilises cutting-edge robotics, automation, and advanced aerospace concepts such as full-scale determinant assembly in its manufacturing processes.

Spread over 14,000 sq m, the joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) employs over 900 engineers and technicians. It has been producing aero-structures for Boeing’s AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures, and vertical spar boxes for customers worldwide.

Earlier this year, TBAL also delivered the first fuselage for the first of six Indian Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters on order.