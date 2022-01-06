Tata Capital unveils ‘Flexi Plus Loans’ across product categories

Tata Capital, the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group, has unveiled ‘Flexi Plus Loans’, a range of new offerings that can be availed across product categories. This latest category of loans aims to give Tata Capital’s customers the freedom and convenience to suit their financial requirements, the company said in a statement.

Flexi Plus Loans can be availed across categories including-Personal Loans; Business Loans; Loan Against Property; Two-Wheeler Loans; Used Car Loans; Home Loans.

Enhanced flexibility

Each product comes with enhanced flexibility through a number of new features and gives customers an increased ability to personalise the loan as per their needs, according to Tata Capital.

The key features offered under Flexi Plus Loans are longer tenure, overdraft facility and step up plan. The features will differ for each product.

On the launch of Flexi Plus Loans, Sarosh Amaria, MD, Tata Capital Financial Services, said, “Our latest Flexi Plus Loans are designed to give our customers the options to customise with added flexible benefits to meet their needs. Further, one can avail our products instantly and seamlessly across all our digital channels.”

Tata Capital's diverse range of offerings includes Retail loans, Commercial Finance, Home Loans, Wealth Management, Private Equity, Cleantech advisory and Credit Cards. Tata Capital is a subsidiary of Tata Sons and is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Systemically Important Non-Deposit Accepting Core Investment Company (CIC).

Flexi Plus Loans will be promoted by an exclusive integrated marketing campaign – ‘India Apne Mann Ki Karo’.