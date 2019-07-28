Tata Chem gets green nod for ₹1,042 cr soda ash expansion project

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Tata Chemicals, the world’s second largest soda ash manufacturer, has received green nod for expansion of its soda ash plant in Gujarat at an estimated cost of ₹1,042.07 crore, according to official documents.
The proposal is for expansion of its soda ash plant located in Devbhumi Dwarka district fro 10.91 lakh tonne per annum to 113.16 lakh tonne per annum and enhance captive power plant capacity from 84 mega watt (mw) to 125 mw.
The proposal was first vetted by a central government constituted green panel and based on its recommendations the Union Environment Ministry has given the environment clearance (EC) for the expansion of soda ash plant in Gujarat.
According to the EC certificate issued to the Tata Chemicals, the green signal to the proposed project has been given subject to compliance of certain conditions and prior clearance from the wildlife angle, including clearance from the standing committee of the national board for wildlife.
As per the proposal, the expansion will be carried out within the existing plant premises of 231 hectare (including cement plant). The cost of the project is pegged at ₹1,042.07 crore and will be completed in two years.
Soda ash, an important part of Indian inorganic chemical industry, is the common name given for the technical grade anhydrous sodium carbonate (Na2CO3). It is a high volume, low-value product and finds application mainly in the production of detergents, glass, chemicals, sodium silicate, pulp/paper and water treatment.
India has the advantage of abundance of raw materials– limestone and salt and growing domestic demand that favours the establishment of soda ash plants. The proposed expansion of soda ash plant will meet the increased domestic and industrial demand, the company said.
