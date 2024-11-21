In a strategic move to focus on its “fashion-forward approach”, e-commerce platform, Tata CLiQ, has decided to rebrand as Tata CLiQ Fashion. With this transition, the brand repositions itself from a horizontal marketplace to a specialised vertical platform, focusing on fashion and lifestyle across categories like apparel, footwear, watches, accessories, beauty, gadgets, and home.

Along with a complete visual redesign including a new logo, the platform has introduced a new brand manifesto, packaging, and has refreshed both its app and web experience, it added.

Gopal Asthana, CEO of Tata CLiQ, said, “Our new brand identity and positioning reflect our commitment to offering consumers the best of fashion curated for their evolving needs. It is a strategic pivot to drive growth and our leadership in the fashion category. By focusing on fashion and lifestyle, our goal is to elevate fashion as a powerful form of self-expression. We aim to empower consumers who value authenticity, individuality, and impact, helping them express their unique style in a bold and meaningful way. Driven by a vision of a future where fashion is not just worn but lived, we are committed to serving our customers with passion and offering a more refined, personalised, and cutting-edge online shopping experience.”

“With over 6,000-plus brands to choose from, in addition to category- and brand-specific stores, the platform features a range of curated stores tailored for various occasions, styles, and consumer segments, “ it added. These include Sneaker Store, Indie Finds Store, Lingerie Store, Tata CLiQ, Palette, Winter Wear Store and Wedding Store, among others.

“Apart from this, in the coming months, the platform will enhance the shopping experience further with the introduction of virtual try-on and hyper personalisation features,” the statement added.