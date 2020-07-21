Tata Communications gets local telecom licence in Saudi Arabia

Tata Communications has secured a ‘Type B’ telecom licence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), which entitles the company to be an Internet Service Provider (ISP) and offer related telecom services to enterprises.

This will enable the company to make the shift from offering services as a foreign carrier in the Middle East to a local licensed service provider, the company said in a statement.

“By securing this telecom licence in KSA, we will be able to seamlessly bring carrier-neutral services like internet connectivity, public and private cloud, cyber security, borderless mobility and more such services to the region. This will help simplify the digital experience for our customers and aid them in transforming their businesses in the new normal,” Vaneet Mehta, Associate Vice-President and Region Head, Middle East, Central Asia & Africa, Tata Communications, said.

Through this licence, Tata Communications will now become a carrier-neutral service provider to the OTTs, large enterprises and multinational companies in the region. The company will be able to offer network transformation services in KSA and address internet, network security, private cloud and software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN), requirements across the region.