Tata Communications has launched its Unified/ Single-Vendor Hosted Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) for global enterprises. In partnership with Versa Networks, a leader in AI-powered Unified SASE, Tata Communications Hosted SASE converges software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN) and secure service edge (SSE) capabilities in a single pass technology.

“There has been a permanent shift in companies moving their applications to the cloud. This is a continuous journey. Also, hybrid working is here to stay. These two things have changed the landscape of the current IT architecture. All the applications and the users were within the same perimeter, so the entire security and network was concentrated around the data center. There is a clear need to relook at the legacy network architecture and security architecture,” Arijit Bonnerjee, Senior Vice President & Head - India Region, Tata Communications, told businessline.

Hosted and managed end-to-end by Tata Communications, the solution offers secure, scalable, and agile deployment. The company’s cross-domain expertise across network, security, and cloud delivers seamless operational management and integration with existing systems for enterprises.

Bonnerjee cited a Gartner report that indicated that more than 60 per cent of global enterprises would adopt the Unified SASE approach by 2027. This will be driven by companies moving to a cloud and hybrid workforce. These two aspects, combined with the fact that today customers are struggling to get a cohesive output and ROI from disparate network and security architecture, are going to see a lot of traction across industries without being limited to a specific one. “We are already witnessing traction in the BFSI space, the ITES space, the manufacturing space, in healthcare and retail. The way to deploy unified SASE architecture, or use cases may differ with industry, but most industries will be part of the 60 per cent of global enterprises adopting this technology,” he added.

As enterprises increasingly adopt hybrid working, SD-WAN, and a digital-first approach, their distributed network architecture increases vulnerability to cyberattacks, and hence the need for robust SSE solutions.

Tata Communications also offers advanced detection and real-time protection via a cyber threat intelligence platform that generates insights by aggregating data from Tata Communications’ network and other leading industry sources.

“Our customers operate in a hyperconnected environment, so it is vital that they can access data anytime anywhere without compromising on security or user experience,” said Srinivasan CR, Executive Vice President- Cloud and Cybersecurity Services & Chief Digital Officer, at Tata Communications. “Our Hosted SASE solution powers global businesses with secure communication and collaboration, weaving all of their data and applications into a single digital fabric that enables end-to-end control and visibility.”

Tata Communications hosted SASE’s single pass technology ensures unified visibility and network traffic control with actionable insights to optimise network performance. This helps enterprises avoid complexities and delays in managing an ever-growing stack of point solutions.

The company claims that with Tata Communications hosted SASE, the cost of ownership is estimated to be nearly 40 per cent lower than deploying point solutions.