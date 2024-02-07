Muted growth in the international and domestic markets is expected to impact the revenue growth of Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) maker Tata Consumer Products during Q3.

According to analysts, the company is expected to report high single-digit revenue growth of 9 per cent year-on-year.

Tata Consumer Products is likely to report a revenue growth of ₹3,788 crore during the quarter.

The company’s profit after tax is expected to grow by 9 per cent year-on-year, while the EBITDA margin could remain flat at 14.4 per cent.

Company’s Tata Sampann is expected to register a year-on-year growth of 45 per cent.

“The company’s India tea is expected to deliver a volume and value growth of 3 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, while foods are expected to deliver a value growth of 14 per cent driven by 6 per cent growth in salt and The company’s US coffee business could decline by 1-2 per cent, whereas the International tea business is likely to grow 26 per cent over the year-ago quarter,” mentioned IIFL Securities.

Tata Consumer Products reported a 6 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹363 crore in the second quarter. The revenue from operations grew to ₹3,773 crore during the quarter.