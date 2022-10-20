Tata Consumer on Thursday posted a 36 per cent increase in their consolidated net profit for the September quarter despite inflation.

The Mumbai-headquartered Tata Consumer clocked ₹354.98 crore net profit during the quarter against ₹261.39 crore clocked during the same quarter last year.

The company has also posted a 28 per cent increase in its profit compared to the first quarter profit of ₹276.51 crore.

The revenue from operations grew by 11 per cent to ₹3,363.05 crore during the period that ended in September as compared to ₹3,033.13 crore posted in the same quarter last year. The revenue from operations also grew 1.08 per cent to ₹3,363.05 crore during the reporting period, compared to ₹3,326.83 crore for the quarter that ended in June.

International business

“While unprecedented inflation and adverse currency movements in our international business have weighed on our margin this quarter, we will be driving structural cost-saving initiatives to improve the trajectory going forward. Our transformation agenda to become a leading FMCG company continues to be on track. We will continue to stay focused on growth while fuelling our new businesses,” said Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Consumer Products.

Food and Beverages

For the quarter, the packaged beverages business in India recorded a 7 per cent revenue decline due to pricing corrections and softness in the category, while coffee continued performing with revenue growth of 39 per cent during the quarter.

“While the branded tea category in India is tepid, we continued to gain volume market share. In our other core business of salt, despite significant inflation-led pricing, we have continued to gain market share and strengthen our leadership position. Our new engines of growth—Tata Sampann, NourishCo, and Tata Soulful—have delivered significant growth and are expanding their portfolio and reach. Our out-of-home businesses—NourishCo and Tata Starbucks—have recorded strong growth during the quarter,” added D’Souza.

Further, the company’s India food business for the quarter registered 29 per cent revenue growth despite an elevated base that saw 23 per cent growth in the same period last year. The salt portfolio continued its momentum and recorded double-digit revenue growth during the quarter despite a high base in Q2 last year. Internationally, the company’s beverage business revenue grew by 7 per cent.

Further, Tata’s Starbucks recorded revenue growth of 57 per cent for the quarter and the company opened 25 new stores in 5 new cities during the second quarter

