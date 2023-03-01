Tata Consumer continues to be in talks with Bisleri International for a majority stake.

“Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (TCPL) evaluates various strategic opportunities for growth and expansion of the business of the Company, on an ongoing basis. TCPL remains in discussions with various parties, including Bisleri International Private Limited,” said a company spokesperson.

Further, the FMCG major stated that announcements regarding the acquisitions will be made in time.

Also read: Delayed winter impacts skincare products for FMCG players

“The company will make appropriate announcements/disclosures as and when any such requirement arises,” added the spokesperson.

Tata Consumer, which also owns Himalayan mineral water, had said in September 2022 that it was interested in acquiring a stake in Bisleri International as a part of its expansion.

The deal with Bisleri International is expected to cost Tata Consumers around ₹6,000-₹7,000. Bloomberg had reported that talks between Tata Consumer and Bisleri had fallen through due to disagreement over valuation

Market share softness

Further, the company stated that they witnessed softness in its beverages portfolio due to delayed winter.

“Continued stress in rural and delayed winter, in some of our salient markets, led to market share softness in tea,” Tata Consumers posted after their December quarter results.

The company posted a 5 per cent volume decline and a 9 per cent decline in revenue growth for packaged beverages led by pricing corrections and volume decline owing to demand slowdown in key markets, while coffee revenue for the company grew 34 per cent YTD.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit