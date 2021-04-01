Tata Consumer sells stake in Empirical Group and Southern Tea

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Tata Consumer Products Limited’s step down subsidiaries in the USA have decided to divest their entire stake in Empirical Group LLC and Southern Tea LLC to the JV partner Harris Tea Company LLC, USA.
Empirical is engaged in the business of selling primarily white label tea and coffee in the food service channel and to contract customers. Southern Tea is a manufacturing entity acting as a supplier to Harris Tea and TCPL (Empirical, Tetley and Good Earth brands).
"This move is in line with TCPL’s focus on its core branded businesses in International markets. It will help further simplify and streamline the Company’s operations to enhance business effectiveness and profitability. Following this transaction, Southern Tea will continue to manufacture for Tetley and Good Earth brands," said a press statement.
Sunil D’Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products said, “This divestment is another step towards consolidating and strengthening our presence in International markets and will enhance our focus on the branded tea and coffee businesses in the US market.”
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...