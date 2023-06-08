NourishCo, a Tata Consumer Products Limited (TPCL) subsidiary has introduced Tata Coffee Cold Brew as part of its strategy to expand its functional beverages segment.

The Tata Coffee Cold Brew is available in classic, mocha, and hazelnut variants and will be in ready to drink category. The brew has low sugar content and will be available at select retail outlets. The drinks will be priced at ₹125.

The company’s portfolio includes Himalayan water, Tata Gluco Plus, Tata Water Plus, Nutrient Water, Fruski, honey, and preservatives.

“We have launched Tata Coffee Gold Cold Brew and we have seen a good response from trade and consumers. We are optimistic because we have got the right brand, we have got the right product and we have got the right go-to-market (GTM) strategy with the Himalayan. We have access to the most premium outlets in the country. Tata Coffee Gold is an example of leveraging TCL assets in the liquid refreshment beverages business and we will continue to do that in the coming months,” said Vikram Grover, Managing Director, NourishCo Beverages Limited.

‘Unpenetrated market’

NourishCo’s net sales grew from ₹180 crore in FY20 to ₹621 crore in FY23 and its products are present in 6,00,000 outlets across the country. The company also doubled its capacity after witnessing an uptick in demand for its Tata Gluco Plus product.

“If you look at the Indian market, the faster-growing segments in India are functional beverages and that space is growing very rapidly. We believe Tata Gluco Plus is a functional beverage, but we believe that there are many other opportunities in the functional beverage space. The Indian market is highly underpenetrated for packaged beverages, and packaged liquid beverages. we believe that there is significant scope to upgrade consumers from unpackaged to packaged. And I think that trend has only got accelerated post-coronavirus because consumers will see seeking more trust in hygiene with the Tata brand than anything can be. We are seeking to leverage the brand and make it more than water as we have assets in Tata Consumer Products,” added Vikram Grover.