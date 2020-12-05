Companies

Tata Consumers sells MAP Coffee to Buccheri Group

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 05, 2020 Published on December 05, 2020

Tata Consumer Products Ltd has sold its MAP Coffee Business to Australia’s Buccheri Group Pty Ltd for A$ 1.25 million (equivalent ₹6.74 crore) . Buccheri Group Pty Ltd, an entity established in 2006, based in Melbourne, Australia, is engaged in the business of coffee manufacturing. The transaction is a slump sale of assets by one of Tata Consumer’s overseas step-down subsidiary Earth Rules Pty Ltd. The payments will be received in tranches by February 28.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 05, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.