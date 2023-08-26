Tata Cummins Pvt Ltd (TCPL) subsidiary, TCPL GES, which is a 50:50 joint venture of Tata Motors and Cummins Inc. USA, has signed an MoU with the Jharkhand Government to set up a manufacturing plant to produce low to zero-emission technologies for mobility solutions.

Investment of over Rs 350 crore will be made in the next few years to produce fuel-agnostic powertrain solutions, including Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engines, Battery Electric Vehicle Systems, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Systems, and Fuel Delivery Systems.

The plant is expected to commence production in a phased manner in 2024. A Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine will roll out first, followed by Battery Electric Components and Fuel Delivery System related products.

The plant will help create direct employment for more than 300 youth and will act as an enabler for the social and economic development of the state.

“The modern manufacturing facility will produce hydrogen-based powertrains, battery electric vehicle aggregates, and systems using next-gen technologies,” said Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors.

“This MoU is a significant milestone on our path to zero emissions, and we are grateful to the Jharkhand Government for giving us this opportunity to contribute towards lowering emissions today for a better tomorrow,” said Ajay Patil, CFO, Cummins Group in India.