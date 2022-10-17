Tata Electronics, a Tata Group company, which focuses on manufacturing precision components, is planning to add a significant number of employees to its manufacturing unit in the Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu, as it prepares for commercial operations.

In a press release, the company said it is planning to add significant numbers to its existing about 8,000-strong workforce in the next few weeks. The employees will be directly or indirectly employed by the company and will be based in the Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu where Tata Electronics has invested in a large manufacturing plant. “The company is focused on having upwards of more than 80 per cent of its workforce from the State of Tamil Nadu,” it added.

“We already have about 5,500 people employed from Tamil Nadu. We reiterate our unwavering commitment to the State of Tamil Nadu and its people as part of our company’s growth and plan to have upwards of more than 80 per cent of our workforce from Tamil Nadu by the time we start our commercial operations,” a Tata Electronics spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Tata Electronics will continue to conduct recruitment drives in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Government in almost all districts in the State to tap potential talent.

The company said it has also tied up with VIT Vellore, Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, and Sastra University, Thanjavur to offer UG and PG courses that are aligned with the emerging needs of the company.

“Over 400 students are already enrolled in these courses this year and these courses are expected to scale significantly next year,” the company added.