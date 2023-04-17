Tata Elxsi Ltd., a leading global technology services provider for the automotive and transportation industries, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) to collaborate on developing and commercialising solutions for the electric mobility market.

The partnership will leverage the expertise of researchers and experts in material science, digital twins, and deep artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to advance research in the field, said the company in a release.

“This collaboration will bring together the best minds to envisage and develop future-looking solutions for electric mobility. The fault analysis solution is an example of how industry-academia collaboration can bring together original thinking and application of the latest digital technologies to solve specific industry needs from operators, OEMs, and system suppliers in the transportation industry,” said Manoj Raghavan, CEO and MD, Tata Elxsi.

According to the company, one key area of work under this collaboration will be the digital analysis of electrical signature data for traction motors, which underpin EV mobility across segments, including automotive and rail. The solution will provide deep insights for proactive fault prediction, maintenance schedule formulation, and design and manufacturing defect traceability.

“The shared knowledge between IIT Guwahati researchers and the Tata Elxsi team will help in building a research ecosystem in this field, and its commitment to further strengthen the partnership going forward will help in achieving the Government of India’s mission of making our country ‘Atma Nirbhar’,” said Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati.