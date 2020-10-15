Tata Elxsi selected as certified 3PL partner for Google Widevine

Tata Elxsi, a design and technology services company, has announced its selection as a 3PL certification partner for Google Widevine, to deliver secure content protection for Broadcast, Media, Consumer Electronics and Automotive applications.

This certification partnership further expands Tata Elxsi’s offerings in the broadcast, media, consumer devices and automotive domains, and enables leading brands, content distributors, OTT providers and operators with a seamless development, integration and certification service for Widevine solutions, ensuring faster time-to-market for their revenue generating services, according to the company.

Content protection on consumer devices

Google Widevine enables content protection on any consumer device, utilising free-to-use, standards-based solutions for OTT and CAS services. It has been used in over 5 billion devices today, and is trusted by PayTV providers and broadcasters who deliver premium content over an OTT network such as Netflix, HBO, Disney, Amazon Prime, Jio, Warner Bros and more. Through this program, Google plans to scale the adoption of the Widevine CAS solutions by enabling select chosen partners for certification activities.

“In line with the trust our customers and partners have in us, we are delighted to select Tata Elxsi as a Certified 3PL Partner. Tata Elxsi’s strong ecosystem in the Broadcast, OTT, Consumer devices and Mobility markets, understanding of cloud native applications and world-class user experience capabilities will help accelerate the adoption of our Widevine solutions by customers. The collaboration between the two teams has been outstanding and will continue to ensure a wonderful customer experience,” said Brian Baker, Senior Director and head of Widevine at Google.

“This is the first time the 3PL partnership model has been instituted, and we are delighted to have been selected for this program and extend our partnership with Google and Widevine. This will accelerate the adoption of Widevine solutions by customers and their time to market for new products and revenue generating services, “said Nitin Pai, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Tata Elxsi.