Tata Group has announced a strategic alliance to explore potential cooperative manufacturing opportunities with US-based multinational semiconductor company Analog Devices. Inc

Tata Electronics, Tata Motors, and Tejas Networks have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ADI to explore opportunities for semiconductor manufacturing in India, and to use ADI’s products in Tata applications such as electric vehicles and network infrastructure.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, said, “The Tata Group is deeply committed to pioneering a thriving semiconductor industry in India. We are excited to partner with ADI across the semiconductor value chain and explore collaboration between ADI and Tata Group companies to design and offer advanced products to serve our customers.”

“By combining our real-world semiconductor solutions and software expertise with Tata’s vision and capabilities, we can accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies, from electric vehicles to next-generation network infrastructure. Together, we are not only building a stronger semiconductor ecosystem, but also shaping the future of global electronics manufacturing,” said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair at ADI.

As previously announced, Tata Electronics is investing in its own facilities by building India’s first fab in Dholera, Gujarat with a total investment of $11 billion. In addition, Tata Electronics will be investing another $3 billion in a greenfield facility in Jagiroad, Assam, for the assembly and testing of semiconductor chips.

Tata Electronics and ADI intend to explore opportunities to manufacture ADI’s products in Tata Electronics’ fab in Gujarat and OSAT in Assam. Tata Motors and ADI intend to explore opportunities for engagement in electronics hardware components for energy storage solutions and power electronics in both commercial and passenger vehicle businesses. Tejas Networks and ADI intend to explore opportunities for engagement in electronics hardware components for network infrastructure.