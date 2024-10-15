Tata Group will in the next five years create five lakh direct manufacturing jobs in areas of semiconductor, precision manufacturing, electric vehicles, batteries and related industries, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman Tata Sons said on Tuesday.

“These jobs are our (Tata Group) jobs. Besides this because the ecosystem has to be set up, I expect minimum 500-1000 more companies which will be small and medium scale ones that will be set up”, Chandrasekaran said at a symposium organised by the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) in the capital.

Noting that manufacturing is a big opportunity, Chandrasekaran said that India cannot realise its goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ without focusing on creating manufacturing jobs.

Chandrasekaran said that India is extremely well placed to achieve its Viksit Bharat goal and highlighted the tremendous push the Modi government has given to create manufacturing jobs in the country.

“This is India’s moment. Momentum (for manufacturing) is there, and the government is giving the push. The pace at which we started our projects as a group is unbelievable.

Whether it is the plant that is coming in Dholera for Semiconductor, or in Assam, or the battery plant that we are setting up, or the electric vehicle plant we are setting up…..we are setting up a number of plants. Government schemes, policies, and incentives have been incredible,” he said.

A job in semiconductor—every one direct job creates eight indirect jobs, he said, adding that manufacturing jobs are a big multiplier.

Chandrasekaran also underscored the need for a “movement” to create a “culture of quality“ across the board and ensure that an integrated approach is taken to the quality of people, processes, and ecosystems.

“Whether it is components or full-scale manufacturing, we need to intervene on all three dimensions: process, people, and ecosystem. It should be a movement”, he said.

Chandrasekaran said that India could be both the Human Resource capital of the world and a significant player in meeting the world’s manufacturing requirements.

“If we want to be known for being a world leader of producer of best in class world products, there are two things that are needed— quality of product or service and quality of experience. We need to focus on both”, he added.