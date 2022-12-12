Tata group-owned Infiniti Retail, which runs the 'Croma' chain of stores, plans to open 100 stores across the country that will only sell Apple Inc products, said a media report on Monday, citing two people aware of the matter.

According to a report last month, Tata group is planning to multiply the number of employees at its electronics factory in Hosur that makes iPhone components, adding tens of thousands of workers as part of a push to win more business from Apple Inc.

The factory, which produces iPhone housings or the cases which hold the device together, currently employs about 10,000 workers, most of them women.

The salt-to-software conglomerate is among Indian companies trying to benefit from Apple diversifying its supply chain beyond China.

