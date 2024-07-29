Tata International, the global trading and distribution arm of the Tata Group, has launched Phoenix Leather, an eco-friendly product under its Earthcare Leather range. Developed through a patented collaboration with the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Chennai, Phoenix Leather marks a significant advancement in sustainable leather technology.

The patented “GENOCORIUM” process behind Phoenix Leather transforms trim waste from leather production into high-quality reconstituted leather sheets. This technology not only repurposes corium waste but also significantly reduces water pollution, depletion, and greenhouse gas emissions associated with traditional leather manufacturing.

The Earthcare Leather range, featuring Phoenix Leather alongside bio-based and chrome-free/metal-free/aldehyde-free options, underscores Tata International’s commitment to circularity and sustainability in the leather industry. Phoenix Leather stands out for its eco-friendly production process and high quality, meeting the stringent requirements of leather product manufacturers, the release said.

P Rajasekaran, Business Head - Finished Leather Business at Tata International, said in a release, Earthcare Leather range aims to lead the sustainable development of the leather industry. “Despite lower demand post-Covid, we are now witnessing promising recovery with increased interest from key markets such as the SA, China, and Europe,” he said.

Tata International is one of the largest exporter of leather and leather products in India. Earthcare is a leather range produced at the company’s facilities in Dewas, employing more than 750 workers.

“We are optimistic about sustainable and bio-based leather. Percentage share of Earthcare leather in financial year 2023-2024 accounted for 27 per cent of our total production and we plan to increase this to 50 per cent in next 4 years,” Rajasekaran said.

