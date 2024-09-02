Eyeing to grow in mid-size SUVs, Indian automaker Tata Motors introduced its first internal combustion engine (ICE), the Curvv coupe, in the segment. Launched at an introductory price of ₹9.9 lakh, the Curvv coupe is introduced in three engine options with advanced dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The company has a market share of nearly 19 per cent in the SUV segment with Tata Nexon as the highest-selling SUV.

The ICE Curvv has a new Hyperion gasoline direct injection engine, a 1.2-L Revotron petrol engine and the new 1.5-L KryoJet diesel engine with the segment’s first Dual Clutch Transmission in Diesel.

“We have positioned the Curvv as a mid-size SUV car. The segment is 17 per cent of the total industry volumes in the country and is fast growing. We are the 10th player to enter the segment and all other players are doing equally well. The car is built on a new architecture called Atlas, which gives us safety along with flexibility to start providing a base for our future range of products - which can be from 3.7 meters to around 4.6 meters and in different body styles. The architecture also allows us to put in tyres right up to 18 inches rim size,” said Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer and Vice-President, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Demand and supply

Curvv coupe will be manufactured in Tata Motors’ Ranjangaon plant and deliveries will begin from September 12. The company plans to ramp up production.

“We have started the production and as we get enquiries, we will be ramping up production. The production numbers are flexible and we can manufacture as per the consumer demand,” he added.

Tata Motors had earlier introduced the Curvv electric vehicle (EV).

“The Curvv is currently the most unique offering in the mid-SUV segment. The recently-launched Curvv.ev has received a great response and customers have been enamoured by its design and style, coupled with the high-end features on offer. Furthermore, the first in-industry EV and ICE price-parity have also positively impacted their sentiments. The introduction of the Curvv further enhances our SUV portfolio as a comprehensive mid-SUV product with multiple powertrains,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit