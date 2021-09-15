Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures delivers 150th empennage for Super Hercules aircraft

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL) announced it recently delivered the 150th C-130J Super Hercules empennage from its manufacturing facility at Adibatla, Hyderabad.
The milestone also marks Lockheed Martin’s ‘Make in India’ partnership forged with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) over a decade ago.
Speaking on the occasion, KT Rama Rao, Telangana Industries Minister, pointed to how Hyderabad had emerged as a major defence and aerospace manufacturing hub. He said efforts were on to attract more investments, including from MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) companies.
BDL outlines business plans to Parliamentary panel on defence
TLMAL was established in 2010 alongside the Indian Air Force’s acquisition of the first six C-130J 30 Super Hercules airlifters. TLMAL is the single global source of the C-130J empennage assemblies that are installed on all new Super Hercules aircraft produced in Marietta, Georgia, in the US.
Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, TASL, said, “The TASL–Lockheed Martin partnership is a true demonstration of collaborated workmanship in aerospace and defence manufacturing in India. The manufacturing and operational excellence achieved by the team has led India to become the only supplier of C-130J Super Hercules empennage globally.”
Govt aims to make India a global MRO hub with new liberalised policy
TLMAL empennages are included in C-130Js, which support critical worldwide search-and-rescue, peacekeeping, combat delivery, maritime patrol, special operations, aerial refuelling, medevac and humanitarian response missions. The empennages are also included in the LM-100J, the commercial variant of the Super Hercules.
“Many people, thousands of hours and massive amounts of commitment helped the TLMAL team reach this milestone,” said Kiran Dambala, Chief Operating Officer, TLMAL. “While C-130Js are flown by a multitude of operators around the world, each empennage is a product of India and reflects the ‘Make in India’ initiative.”
Empennage assemblies produced by TLMAL include the aircraft’s horizontal and vertical stabilisers along with leading edges and tip assemblies. The TLMAL team also previously manufactured C-130J centre wing box components and set up a 4,700 sqm metal-to-metal bonding facility in May 2018. TLMAL currently employs close to 700 people.
In April 2018, TLMAL increased the indigenisation of C-130 manufacturing by transitioning the production of around 2,200 (of 2,500-plus) previously imported empennage components to Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Limited (TSAL), Lockheed Martin’s second joint venture with TASL. The components of the empennage built in Hyderabad will be further indigenised — from 85 to more than 95 per cent — by Q1 2022.
The C-130J Super Hercules provides a proven standard in tactical airlift. The current variant of the C-130 Hercules is deployed by 26 operators in 22 nations.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
₹1550 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1545153015621580 Outlook is bearish. Go short on a break below the support ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...