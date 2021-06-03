Companies

Tata Motors arm raises $425 m via unsecured notes

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 03, 2021

Funds to be used for refinancing outstanding loan facility

TML Holdings Pte. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd (TML), has raised $425 million through unsecured notes at a rate of 4.35 per cent. The notes will be issued on June 9, with a maturity date of June 9, 2026.

TMLH is the holding company of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, Tata Daewoo, Korea and a few other international operations of Tata Motors.

The proceeds from the notes issuance will be used by TMLH for refinancing the outstanding syndicated loan facility of £225 million, for meeting the issue expenses and for other general corporate purposes, the company said in regulatory filings.

The transaction received significant interest from investors across Asia and Europe with the final order book in excess of $2.2 billion (representing an oversubscription of over 5.1x) from 138 accounts and 84 per cent of the final allocation to high quality, blue-chip real money funds and asset managers.

Published on June 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.