Tata Motors bags order for 3,500 XPRES-T EV units from BluSmart Mobility

Tata Motors on Friday said it has received an order for 3,500 XPRES-T EV units from electric ride-hailing platform BluSmart Mobility.
The company said it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BluSmart Mobility for the supply of the units.
“With the XPRES-T EV, the company has developed an electric sedan exclusively for fleet customers. We are delighted to partner with BluSmart Mobility and we are thankful to them for their continued efforts in growing the electric fleet in Delhi-NCR,” Tata Motors Head – Electric Vehicles (Commercial) Ramesh Dorairajan said in a statement.
According to him, the XPRES-T EV sedan comes with an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators.
“We recently crossed a key milestone of 10,000 EVs on road, which is a strong testament to how our innovative electric vehicles are resonating well with customers. This order will further strengthen our roadmap of making EVs mainstream,” Dorairajan said.
BluSmart Mobility Founder & CEO Anmol Singh Jaggi said the company with its recent Series A funding of $25 million is well capitalised and expanding steadily into the Delhi-NCR market.
“Tata Motors has been a great partner for a young start-up like us and has supported our growth momentum significantly in times of a global supply chain crisis. This partnership with Tata Motors reinforces our belief in our electric journey and gears us well to achieve bigger scales at a much faster pace,” he added.
BluSmart Mobility, which offers all-electric ride-hailing service across Delhi-NCR, has completed more than 7,00,000 rides till date covering over 22 million clean kilometres on electric vehicles.
The all-new XPRES-T EV electric sedan packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh with two range options - 213 km and 165 km (ARAI-certified range under test conditions).
Available in two trim options, the XPRES-T EV comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission and dual airbags, among others.
The EV can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 90 minutes and 110 minutes (for 16.5 kWh and 21.5 kWh respectively) using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point.
