Tata Motors bags order to supply 10,000 Xpres-T electric sedans

Tata Motors, India’s largest electric car maker, has bagged an order to supply 10,000 Xpres-T electric sedans to BluSmart Electric Mobility.

These vehicles are in addition to the 3,500 Xpres T electric vehicle order, which was signed by both the companies in October last year.

While Tata Motors did not share the value of the order, with the Xpres-T price starting at ₹9.6 lakh, rough estimates puts the order value between ₹960- ₹1,000 crore. Launched in July last year, the Xpres-T is a commercial variant of the Tata Tigor EV.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “It is heartening to see renowned fleet aggregators joining the green mobility wave with us. We are delighted to continue our association with BluSmart Electric Mobility as we deploy 10,000 Xpres-T EVs across the country.”

According to Anmol Singh Jaggi, CoFounder, BluSmart Electric Mobility, “With our $50 million in Series A fundraise, we are supercharged to rapidly expand across Delhi NCR and the metro cities. BluSmart Electric Mobility has covered 50 million clean kms and delivered over 1.6 million zero-emission rides with an elevated customer experience on its platform.”

About XPRES-T electric sedan

The XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 213 km and 165 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It packs a battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80 per cent in 90 minutes and 110 minutes, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient. The car has a single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants.

Tata Motors has a market share of 87 per cent in FY’22. It has sold over 25,000 Tata EVs till date in personal and fleet segment.