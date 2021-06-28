Tata Motors bets big on EV space

To address future disruptions of autonomous, connected and shared mobility, Tata Motors is evaluating an automotive software and engineering vertical within the group, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman and Non-executive Director, Tata Motors, said in the company’s latest annual report.

Tata Sons, parent of Tata Motors, is also exploring opportunities to invest in lithium cell manufacturing in India and Europe to establish a proper supply chain for its zero-emission vehicles in the coming decade, he added.

Tata Motors also plans to launch 10 electric vehicles by 2025, per the annual report released on Monday.

“In India, EV penetration in our portfolio has now doubled to 2 per cent this year and we expect penetration to increase exponentially in the coming years. Tata Motors will lead this change in the Indian market. By 2025, Tata Motors will have 10 new BEV and as a Group, we will invest proactively to set up charging infrastructure across the country,” said Chandrasekaran.

EV ecosystem

To enable faster adoption of EVs across emerging segments, Tata Motors has also embarked on a journey to create an EV ecosystem through Tata group synergies. A comprehensive EV ecosystem Tata UniEVerse was launched in FY20 providing a unique collaboration platform (‘One Tata’) for Tata companies to leverage mutual competencies to support e-mobility in India.

Tata Motors also plans on winning proactively in the EV segment associated with personal mobility. According to the annual report, it has an early mover advantage in the segment and has already established itself as a market leader. The report states that Tata Motor’s electric SUV, Nexon EV is driving growth in this segment accounting for 65 percent of the total sales in FY21.

In order to retain a competitive advantage in EVs, Tata Motors plans to widen the portfolio of product offerings, bring India-specific product specifications and transition towards a multi-energy platform. In order to make a conducive EV ecosystem it also wants to leverage Tata Motors existing EV ecosystem as well as exploring partnerships for charging and localising and aligning with the government mandate.

For their luxury offering JLR, Tata Motor’s vision is to make Jaguar an all-electric brand by 2025. The first battery electric (BEV) land rover is slated for launch by 2024, and BEV will become available on all JLR models by 2030, with 60 per cent sales coming from such models by 2030.