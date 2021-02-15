Tata Motors’ British arm JLR to go all-electric by 2025

Tata Motors on Monday announced that its British arm, Jaguar Land Rover, will become an all-electric luxury brand from 2025. This is part of the auto-maker’s global strategy — ‘Reimagine’— under JLR’s new CEO, Thierry Bolloré.

Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing that the first all-electric Land Rover model will be out in 2024, and that in the next five years, JLR will roll out six pure electric variants of the Range Rover, the Discovery and the Defender.

All Jaguar and Land Rover models will also be available in pure electric form by the end of the decade, it said. By this time, in addition to 100 per cent of Jaguar sales, it is anticipated that around 60 per cent of Land Rovers sold will be equipped with “zero tailpipe powertrains”.

Net zero carbon emissions

Jaguar Land Rover’s aim is also to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039. As part of this, the company is preparing for the expected adoption of clean fuel-cell power in line with the maturing of the hydrogen economy, it said. Development is already underway with prototypes set to hit UK roads within the next 12 months as part of the long-term investment programme. JLR’s global manufacturing and assembly footprint will be “retained, rightsized, repurposed and reorganised,” it said.

JLR is making an annual commitment of £2.5 billion that will include investments in electrification technologies and the development of connected services, alongside data-centric technologies. It will deliver electrified internal combustion engines and full electric variants as the company evolves its product line-up in the future.

JLR will collaborate closely with Tata Group companies to enhance sustainability and reduce emissions as well as share best practices in next-generation technology, data and software development leadership.

“We have so many ingredients from within. It is a unique opportunity. Others have to rely solely on external partnerships and compromise, but we have frictionless access that will allow us to lean forward with confidence and at speed,” said Bolloré.

Through all these measures , JLR aims to achieve double-digit EBIT margins and positive cash flow, with an ambition to achieve positive cash net-of-debt by 2025, with a value creation approach delivering quality and profit-over-volume, it said. “Ultimately, Jaguar Land Rover aims to be one of the most profitable luxury manufacturers in the world,” said Tata Motors.

“The Reimagine strategy takes Jaguar Land Rover on a significant path of acceleration in harmony with the vision and sustainability priorities of the wider Tata Group. Together, we will help Jaguar realise its potential, reinforce Land Rover’s timeless appeal and collectively become a symbol of a truly responsible business for its customers, society and the planet,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc.