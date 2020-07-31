Tata Motors consolidated loss widens to ₹8,443 crore in Q1

Tata Motors has reported a consolidated loss of ₹8,443 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to a loss of ₹3,679 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total comprehensive loss amounted to ₹15,883 crore compared to ₹5,077 crore earlier.

The company’s revenues for the quarter was down to ₹32,589 crore compared to ₹62,302 in the year ago period.

Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has deeply impacted the auto industry in Q1FY21. Post a calibrated restart at all plants in mid-May, we gradually scaled up our capacity while prudently safeguarding the health and well-being of our employees as well as the larger ecosystem. Even as we continue to address the challenges, we see some disruption due to the intermittent shutdowns and supply chain bottlenecks.”

“We have witnessed some greenshoots emerging in PV owing to some pent up demand pre-Covid, and are hopeful for a full recovery of the CV industry by end of the fiscal year, with a gradual pick-up of demand, aligned to the economic recovery. We remain focused on making Tata Motors more agile to improve our market, operational and financial performance by reducing costs, generating free cash flows and providing the best in class customer experience,” he added.